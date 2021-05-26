Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

Air Arabia has also added free Covid-19 insurance coverage.

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the resumption of seasonal direct flights between Sharjah and Batumi starting June 29, 2021.

Air Arabia has also added free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

