Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi
Air Arabia has also added free Covid-19 insurance coverage.
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the resumption of seasonal direct flights between Sharjah and Batumi starting June 29, 2021.
Air Arabia has also added free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.
