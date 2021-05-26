Business
Air Arabia resumes seasonal flights to Batumi

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 26, 2021
Supplied photo

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), has announced the resumption of seasonal direct flights between Sharjah and Batumi starting June 29, 2021.

Air Arabia has also added free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

