Air Arabia resumes flights to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan
Air Arabia has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Bishkek starting July 2, 2021. Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Bishkek by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers. — business@khaleejtimes.com
