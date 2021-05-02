- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Almaty by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Air Arabia announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Almaty starting May 21, 2021. Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Almaty by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.
Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free Covid-19 insurance coverage.
The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers. — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Bitcoin on central bank balance sheet? Yes,...
Winklevoss had predicted in 2015 that Bitcoin market cap will reach... READ MORE
-
Business
UAE excels in key global competitiveness metrics
Recently, the UAE was ranked No.1 overall as the most competitive... READ MORE
-
Corporate
Bank of Sharjah posts Dh309m net profit
Bank of Sharjah has announced its audited results of the year ended... READ MORE
-
Finance
ADIB eyes sustained growth with 125% Q1 net...
The bank said the net profit growth reflects the strong underlying... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Abu Dhabi updates travel procedures
Effective Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers arriving from... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Oman announces ban on commercial activities
The country will also ban commercial activity all day during the same ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Saudi Arabia to lift suspension on travel...
All citizens who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
News
Ramadan reports in KT inspired this little boy to ...
After reading the kid’s fasting section, Zaydan Nusrat said he... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Aramex CEO Bashar Obeid resigns
2 May 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: 5 times India triumphed over tragedy during the Covid-19 pandemic
20 votes | 29 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day