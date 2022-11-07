Air Arabia introduces new flights to three cities in Russia from December

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of three new routes to Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Kazan in Russia from Sharjah starting December 1, 2022.
After Moscow, the new routes added to Air Arabia’s growing network, represent the second, third and fourth destinations in Russia that the carrier operates direct flights to from its hub in Sharjah.
Air Arabia operates the Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.
The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime,’ a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board “SkyCafe” menu at affordable prices. Before flights, eligible travellers can also benefit from the City Check-in service where they can drop off their bags and collect their boarding passes at the Air Arabia Sales Shops spread across the UAE.
Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Ufa, Yekaterinburg and Kazan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies
— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com
