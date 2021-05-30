- EVENTS
Air Arabia Egypt connects Sharm El Sheikh to Jeddah with direct flights
Air Arabia Egypt has announced the introduction of a new service to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia with direct flights from Sharm El Sheikh commencing on June 16, 2021. The route to Jeddah from Sharm El Sheikh will further contribute to the travel and tourism growth of Egypt and Saudi Arabia offering direct connectivity between both cities.
Since the Covid-19 outbreak, Air Arabia’s customer journey has been upgraded to include all safety measures that are in line with the highest international measures. Air Arabia’s entire fleet is fitted with HEPA cabin air filters, which help to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers. — business@khaleejtimes.com
