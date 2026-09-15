Air Arabia consortium to start flying from Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport next week

A consortium led by Air Arabia is set to launch flight operations from King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on September 20, 2026, after receiving its Air Operating Certificate (AOC) from the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Sunday.

The consortium, which will initially serve three domestic destinations: Riyadh, Jeddah and Madinahm will operate double daily flights from Dammam to Riyadh and Jeddah, while the Dammam-Madinah route will run daily.

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As reported by Khaleej Times on Monday, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation issued an AOC to the Air Arabia-led consortium to launch a new low-cost national airline based in Dammam.

Adel Al Ali, group CEO of Air Arabia, described the launch as a strategic milestone in the group’s growth journey, reflecting its commitment to expanding affordable and reliable air travel options for customers across the Kingdom.

He said the airline will provide enhanced connectivity throught the kingdom, particularly in the eastern province by offering a wider choice of direct domestic and international destinations.

Mohammed bin Ali Al-Hassany, CEO of Dammam Airports, said it reflects the airport’s growing position and the confidence of its partners in its operational capabilities.

Al-Hassany added that Dammam Airports is looking ahead to a new phase of growth focused on enhancing connectivity and serving travellers from the eastern province to destinations worldwide.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 single-aisle aircraft.