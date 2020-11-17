Business
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi starts Muscat flights

Wam/Dubai
Filed on November 17, 2020
The twice a week service offers greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it more convenient for customers

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, has announced the inauguration of its first flight between Abu Dhabi and Muscat.

According to the company, the twice a week service offers greater connectivity and value-for-money options making it easier and more convenient for customers to travel between the two countries.

Customers can book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Muscat by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies. — Wam




