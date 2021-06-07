Business
Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new service to Sarajevo

Staff Reporter /Dubai
reporters@khaleejtimes.com Filed on June 7, 2021
File photo

Sarajevo’s booming tourism sector provides a wide range of cultural attractions.


Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the introduction of a new service to Sarajevo, with direct flights from Abu Dhabi starting on July 12, 2021. Abu Dhabi has evolved as a strong hub that connects passengers from the capital to other destinations by offering highly competitive prices, through the launch of Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, a joint venture between Air Arabia and Etihad Airways.

The new service represents the 11 route for Air Arabia Abu Dhabi since the launch of the carrier’s service from Abu Dhabi International Airport in Q3 2020.

Sarajevo’s booming tourism sector provides a wide range of cultural attractions, shops, restaurants and cafes that will welcome international visitors. The scenic landscape that surrounds the city ensures amazing adventure holiday experiences. — business@khaleejtimes.com

