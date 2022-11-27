Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches new direct flights to two cities in Russia

Flights to Kazan and Yekaterinburg to commence starting December 29

Customers can now book their direct flights between the cities by visiting Air Arabia’s website, or by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 27 Nov 2022, 3:27 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi, the capital’s first low-cost carrier, has announced the launch of its two new routes from Abu Dhabi to Kazan and Yekaterinburg in Russia.

The new direct flights will connect Abu Dhabi International Airport to both Koltsovo International Airport and Kazan International Airport, effective December 29, 2022.

With the edition of its new routes to Kazan and Yekaterinburg, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi currently serves 28 routes from the capital Abu Dhabi including Alexandria, Sohag, Cairo, Dhaka, Khartoum, Chittagong, Kathmandu, Muscat, Salalah, Sarajevo, Trabzon, Tbilisi, Faisalabad, Multan, Cochin, Calicut, Trivandrum, Istanbul, Sabiha, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bahrain, Beirut, Kuwait, and Moscow.

Air Arabia Group operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.

The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that will allow passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board “SkyCafe” menu at affordable prices.

