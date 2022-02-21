AIM for climate seeks to double investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation by COP27

Global initiative hosts its first ministerial meeting at Expo 2020 Dubai, outlining priorities and plans for COP27.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate), a global initiative led by the UAE and the US with the support of over 140 government and non-government partners, announced a new target to raise investment commitments from $4 billion, pledged upon its launch in 2021, to $8 billion by the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.

The ambitious investment goal was announced at AIM for Climate’s first Ministerial Meeting, held at Expo 2020 Dubai, where government partners discussed the initiative’s priorities and plans for COP27. At the meeting, AIM for Climate welcomed the newest partners Chile, Costa Rica, Egypt, the European Commission, Guyana, Mozambique, and Turkey to its coalition, announced AIM for Climate Ideations, a new cooperation opportunity for partners, and 2022 focal areas for innovation sprints to be launched at COP27.

Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Agriculture and food systems offer immense opportunities for global climate action. By catalysing innovation in climate-smart agriculture, we can reduce harmful emissions and sequester carbon in the sector, sustainably increase productivity to feed a growing global population, and support farmers on the frontlines in building resilience and adapting to the impacts of climate change. While AIM for Climate has had a notable start at COP26, we are raising the bar to mobilize even greater investments and coordinated support to drive global food systems transformation. By working together and drawing on the diverse knowledge and experience of countries and actors across the value chain, we can enable a quantum leap in agricultural innovation and address our shared climate challenges.”

At the ministerial meeting, AIM for Climate co-leads, the UAE and the US, launched AIM for Climate Ideations to offer partners opportunities to host events and activities throughout the year in support of advancing the initiative’s objectives. These ideations will revolve around insight sharing, innovation collaboration, institutional capacity building, coordination, or demonstration and deployment.

US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack added: “AIM for Climate government partners today demonstrated their strong commitment to work together to close the investment gap in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation, needed to address the twin challenges of global hunger and the climate crisis. We are proud of the wide range of AIM for Climate partners working to deliver impactful solutions for all people. AIM for Climate seeks to expand its network even farther with new participants from across the globe. The United States looks forward to welcoming all AIM for Climate partners to Washington, D.C., in the spring of 2023 for the AIM for Climate Summit to review our progress and chart out the important work ahead.”

AIM for Climate government partners provide the crucial foundation of the initiative through a wave of new public investment in climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation. But other sectors, including business, philanthropy, and other non-government partners, are invited to build upon that foundation with innovation sprints – investments in specific, impactful, expedited efforts – or by providing critical knowledge for identifying investment gaps, challenges, and opportunities for collaboration.

Representing $200 million of increased investments from non-government partners, AIM for Climate features nine innovation sprints, with the newest addition of the IBM Sustainability Accelerator. AIM for Climate encourages anyone interested in learning more to get in touch with the innovation sprint points of contact noted on the website.

AIM for Climate is currently accepting innovation sprint proposals for 2022 and has identified four focal areas for innovation sprints to be launched at COP27: smallholder farmers in low- and middle-income countries, methane reduction, emerging technologies, and agroecological research. Learn more about the 2022 AIM for Climate Innovation Sprint Focal Areas here.

Launched at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), AIM for Climate galvanizes support and investments for climate-smart agriculture and food systems innovation to enable solutions at the intersection of global hunger and the climate crisis.