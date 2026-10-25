AI transforms how Dubai property brokers access project information

The rapid adoption of artificial intelligence across Dubai’s property sector is reshaping how brokers access information, engage with clients and navigate an increasingly crowded development market.

As the emirate continues to see a steady flow of new project launches, sales agents are being required to process larger volumes of information on prices, payment plans, availability and handover schedules. This has fuelled demand for technology platforms that can streamline access to verified project data and reduce the time spent searching through brochures, presentations and listings.

Against this backdrop, Dubai-based proptech company Rechitta has launched the latest version of its AI-powered platform after surpassing 100,000 minutes of real-world use by brokers. The company said insights gathered from those interactions helped shape a major upgrade aimed at making project information more accessible in different working environments.

The new version, Rechitta V2, introduces a text-based chat function alongside an enhanced presentation mode that allows brokers to navigate project details and ask questions at their own pace. The platform is built around verified developer information and is designed to provide instant answers on topics such as pricing, payment plans, availability and handover dates.

“Crossing 100,000 minutes of usage is an important milestone for us because it represents real people spending real time with Rechitta,” said Aryaman Maheshwari, co-founder of Rechitta. “More importantly, those interactions have taught us how people actually want to explore, understand and question real estate projects. V2 is a direct evolution of the product based on that behaviour.”

The company said the upgrade reflects changing broker preferences, with users increasingly seeking flexibility in how they consume information. While some prefer guided project walkthroughs, others need fast answers while travelling, attending exhibitions or speaking with clients.

To address this, the platform’s new Chat Mode enables brokers to type questions and receive immediate responses without relying on voice interaction. Presentation Mode, meanwhile, offers a guided overview of developments supported by visual assets and live project information.

“The challenge is making that information useful at the moment someone needs it,” said Atiksh Mittal, co-founder of Rechitta. “With V2, we are making Rechitta more responsive, more conversational and more intuitive, while keeping the broker at the centre of the experience.”

The update also introduces a new visual identity called the Rechitta Orb, which serves as the interface for the AI assistant. Rechitta said it will continue developing industry-specific AI capabilities as technology becomes an increasingly important part of the real estate sales process.