Demand for practical artificial intelligence training is accelerating across the Middle East, with more than 130,000 learners enrolling in an Arabic-language workplace AI programme within two months of its launch.

The strong uptake highlights a growing recognition among young people that AI skills are becoming increasingly important for employability across industries, as businesses integrate new technologies into everyday work.

The “AI for Employment” specialisation, developed by Crescent Petroleum in partnership with online learning platform Edraak, focuses on practical applications rather than technical theory. The free programme trains participants in AI-powered productivity tools, effective prompting techniques and real-world workplace uses for artificial intelligence.

According to the organisers, learners range from university students to working professionals seeking to strengthen their career prospects in a rapidly evolving labour market.

Participation has been strongest in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Algeria, while significant numbers of learners have also enrolled from Iraq and other countries across the region. Women account for more than half of all participants, underscoring the broad appeal of AI skills across demographic groups.

The enrolment figures provide an indication of how quickly attitudes toward AI are shifting in the Arab world. As companies increasingly adopt generative AI tools and automation technologies, workers are seeking ways to remain competitive and develop skills that can be applied immediately in the workplace.

Majid Jafar, Chief Executive Officer of Crescent Petroleum, said: “Our partnership with Edraak aims to equip young people with the skills to create new opportunities and build better careers.” He added that the response to the programme demonstrates both the desire among young people to gain AI capabilities and their willingness to embrace emerging technologies. “The overwhelming response to AI for Employment across the region shows both their desire to gain these skills and their readiness to embrace the tools of the future.”

For educators, the popularity of the programme reflects demand for accessible and practical training that directly addresses labour market needs.

Bassem Saad, Chief Executive Officer of the Queen Rania Foundation and chairman of Edraak, said: “The response to AI for Employment shows that young people across the Arab world are actively seeking learning that is relevant, accessible, and directly applicable to their professional lives.” He added that providing AI instruction in Arabic and free of charge is helping learners from diverse backgrounds build confidence in using the technology productively and responsibly.

The initiative builds on a broader effort by Crescent Petroleum and Edraak to improve employability across the region. Their Career Compass Pathway programme has already trained 1.3 million young people in skills ranging from digital literacy and workplace communication to CV preparation and interview techniques.

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, the rapid growth of programmes such as AI for Employment suggests that demand for practical digital skills training is likely to remain a defining trend in the region’s workforce development agenda.