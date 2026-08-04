AI-native HR platforms signal shift beyond traditional HCM systems

The race to embed artificial intelligence into human resources technology is moving into a new phase, with vendors increasingly positioning AI as the foundation of workforce management systems rather than an add-on feature.

That shift was underscored this week by Darwinbox, which unveiled Cortex, an AI-native human capital management (HCM) platform designed to understand organisational structures, policies and workflows, and use that context to automate decisions and anticipate workforce issues.

The development reflects a broader trend across the HR technology market, where software providers are seeking to evolve beyond their traditional role as systems of record used primarily for storing employee data and managing transactions.

For years, organisations have relied on HCM platforms to handle payroll, performance reviews, leave requests and employee records. The arrival of generative AI introduced new capabilities such as search, content generation and workflow automation. However, industry players are increasingly arguing that these enhancements alone are not enough to deliver strategic workforce insights.

“Legacy HCM with AI bolted on is still legacy,” said Jayant Paleti, co-founder and co-CEO of Darwinbox. “With Cortex, we reimagined the entire HCM experience from the ground up and pushed the boundaries of what AI can do for HR through a series of innovations, including the first Context Graph in the category.”

Darwinbox said the platform is built around what it calls a “Context Graph”, a live map of an organisation that connects information about people, policies, workflows and decision-making processes.

“Cortex is the first HCM built on a Context Graph: a live, unified map of the organization, its people, policies, workflows and decisions,” said Chaitanya Peddi, co-founder and co-CEO of Darwinbox. “With that understanding at the core, the platform can reason, anticipate, and act. That’s what AI-native means.”

The company, which serves more than 1,400 enterprises and 4.5 million employees globally, is rolling out the platform with pilot customers and technology partners including Microsoft, Slack and Glean.

Large organisations are increasingly exploring such capabilities as they seek to build more agile workforce strategies and reduce administrative workloads. Among the early users is Visteon Corporation, a Fortune 1000 automotive technology company.

“The next era of HR runs on AI-native systems,” said Kristin Trecker, chief people officer at Visteon Corporation. “They’re how we build a more agile organization and a more strategic HR function.”

As AI adoption accelerates, the focus in HR technology appears to be shifting from simply digitising processes to creating systems that can understand organisational context, predict outcomes and take action, potentially redefining the role of HCM platforms in the years ahead.