AI-native HR meets employees in their workplace as firms seek frictionless workflows

As companies look to streamline employee services, AI-Native HR platforms will increasingly embed into workplace collaboration apps, reducing the need to switch between systems.

Human resources platforms will have to move beyond traditional portals and into the applications employees use every day, as a broader push by businesses to reduce friction and improve productivity, experts say.

The latest example comes from HR technology provider Darwinbox, which has integrated its AI-native human capital management platform, Darwinbox Cortex, with Slack. The move allows employees to access workforce information, submit requests, seek policy guidance and complete approvals directly within workplace conversations rather than switching between multiple applications.

Rather than requiring staff to navigate separate systems, this will empower organisations that use Slack to bring HR context into the flow of daily work.

According to Darwinbox, employees can use natural language to manage leave requests, payroll and benefits inquiries, expenses and policy-related questions within Slack conversations. Managers can also approve time-off requests, expenses and recruitment-related actions directly from channels, while onboarding activities can be completed and tracked through workplace chats.

The company argues that bringing HR processes into collaboration tools can improve adoption rates and reduce delays in routine tasks.

“HR software spent four decades asking employees to come to it. Cortex is built on the opposite premise. It goes to them,” said Chaitanya Peddi, co-founder of Darwinbox. “Slack is where work gets decided, and placing an AI-native HCM into that conversation removes barriers and makes the platform smarter for the whole organisation.”

The integration also reflects the growing influence of AI in workplace software, where systems are increasingly expected to provide information, execute tasks and automate workflows.

“Slack is where work happens, and AI has fundamentally reshaped how teams get things done. That’s why we want the best AI tools meeting people right there, in their flow of work,” said Gregg Rybicki, Senior Director Partner Engineering. “Darwinbox bringing an AI-native HCM into Slack means employees get answers and managers get context without breaking their flow.”

Another emerging feature is the use of workplace interactions as a source of continuous improvement. Darwinbox said employee queries, workflow bottlenecks and recurring policy questions can be used to refine future responses and recommendations.

The shift underscores how enterprise software vendors are increasingly competing on convenience and user experience, with AI-Native platforms becoming a key channel through which employees interact with corporate systems.

As organizations seek greater efficiency from digital transformation investments, embedding HR functions inside collaboration platforms is likely to become a more common feature of the modern workplace.