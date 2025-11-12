As the global aerospace and defence industry enters a new era of digital transformation, AI is redefining how nations design, operate, and secure their skies. Across the Middle East, a region fast emerging as a hub of technological ambition, AI is becoming the strategic engine powering smarter defence systems, autonomous flight operations, predictive maintenance, and future-ready manufacturing ecosystems.

At the upcoming Dubai Airshow 2025, Akkodis, a global digital engineering consulting leader, will showcase its latest AI-powered solutions and use cases developed in collaboration with leading aerospace and defence partners. Visitors will discover how AI, simulation, and digital twin technologies are accelerating innovation across flight operations, predictive maintenance, and secure digital ecosystems.

The Dubai Airshow offers a unique platform for Akkodis to engage with aerospace and defence leaders, innovators, and policymakers — demonstrating how the convergence of AI and engineering is setting new standards for performance, safety, and sustainability.

“A longtime strategic partner of the aerospace and defence industry, Akkodis is at the heart of the industry’s transformation across the entire value chain, supporting our clients in facing their key challenges, from sustainability to digital transformation and production ramp-up”, says Stephane Latieule, SVP Aerospace & Defence.

AI: A new force multiplier for aerospace and defence

AI’s impact in aerospace and defence extends far beyond automation. Machine learning algorithms are now being deployed to enhance situational awareness, optimize mission planning, and even support real-time decision-making for pilots and commanders. Predictive analytics are enabling defence forces to maintain aircraft fleets with unprecedented precision; reducing downtime, improving safety, and increasing mission readiness.

In the civil aviation space, AI is also revolutionizing the passenger experience and air traffic management. Intelligent systems can analyze vast amounts of flight data to enhance safety protocols, predict mechanical failures, and streamline operations across increasingly complex airspaces.

Akkodis is proud to introduce its patented and pioneering AI-Powered MRO for Aviation solution. Integrating real time insights and designed to transform fleet operations, it enables service managers by providing optimized scheduling and job cards, minimizing operational costs and downtime. This innovation represents a true game-changer for airlines in the Middle East, helping them uphold the highest standards of safety, reliability, and passenger experience.

Middle East: Accelerating towards AI-powered sovereignty

The Middle East has become a fertile ground for AI adoption in aerospace and defence. Ambitious national visions such as the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031 and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 are setting the pace for innovation, positioning the region as a global testbed for intelligent technologies and digital defence systems.

From advanced drone operations to smart manufacturing of aircraft components, AI is enabling local industries to enhance self-reliance and technical sovereignty.

The region’s focus on local innovation, cybersecurity and digital resilience is in step with global efforts to modernize defence capabilities through AI and data integration.

“The convergence of data, AI, and engineering is redefining what’s possible in aerospace and defence,” says a Aude Tailhefer, CEO of Akkodis Middle East. “By blending deep industry expertise with AI-driven insights, we help organizations in the Middle East design smarter systems, deploy safer missions and operate more sustainably.”

Akkodis continues to strengthen its footprint across the Middle East by delivering high-impact projects in transportation, aviation, and the public sector. Leveraging its deep engineering and digital expertise, the company has deployed specialized teams to drive innovation and operational excellence across the region. From developing a cutting-edge command center for the UAE’s public transportation authority to enhance the management of mega events, to building industrial capabilities for one of the world’s largest aerospace companies, Akkodis demonstrates its commitment to advancing technology, sustainability, and local talent development in the region.

Akkodis, through its partnerships with leading technology ecosystems like, AWS, Microsoft and Salesforce, and its deep expertise in digital engineering, data analytics, and intelligent systems, is empowering aerospace and defence organizations in the Middle East to embrace this next frontier with confidence.