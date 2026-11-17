As Nvidia prepares to report earnings later on Tuesday, investors are increasingly weighing governance, leadership and concentration risks alongside the rapid growth that has fuelled the artificial intelligence boom.

Market analysts say the focus is shifting from headline revenue growth to a more fundamental question: whether the AI sector can sustain its momentum without relying on a small group of dominant companies and key executives.

According to Koen Hoorelbeke, investment and options strategist at Saxo Bank, Nvidia’s latest earnings call carries added significance because it will be the first without founder and former chief executive Jensen Huang at the helm.

“Revenue growth will matter, but I think the bigger question this quarter is who leads Nvidia next,” Hoorelbeke said. “Earnings uncertainty is gone the morning after the results. Leadership uncertainty only clears once a permanent CEO is in place and the investigations are closed.”

He noted that Nvidia’s traditionally flat management structure helped the company move quickly under its founder’s leadership, but a transition period could introduce additional scrutiny and slower decision-making. The impact could extend well beyond the chipmaker itself to cloud providers, semiconductor suppliers and AI companies across the broader ecosystem.

The developments have also highlighted how concentrated AI investment has become. Hoorelbeke said many investors may be more exposed to the theme than they realise because major stock indices are heavily weighted toward a handful of technology companies.

“A theme that leans on one company can be shaken by events at the very top of that company,” he said, adding that investors should assess how much of their portfolios ultimately depend on a small number of stocks.

At the same time, analysts see opportunities emerging outside the semiconductor sector that has dominated AI-related market gains.

“Chipmakers have had most of the attention and much of the performance, which is a reason to look along the rest of the chain,” Hoorelbeke said. “AI needs memory and networking to move data, power and grid capacity to run it, cooling to keep it from overheating and buildings to house it.”

He said the Gulf region is becoming increasingly relevant to investors because of its growing data-centre ambitions and access to energy resources, offering a different exposure to AI than technology-heavy US markets.

The widening investment landscape could become even more apparent if AI developer Anthropic proceeds with its closely watched public listing.

According to Madhur Kakkar, founder and chief executive of Elevate Financial Services, the offering would represent “the next phase of the AI investment cycle, from building AI capacity to proving its commercial returns”.

Kakkar said investors are increasingly focused on whether AI companies can turn rapid revenue growth into sustainable profitability. While Anthropic reported strong sales growth, infrastructure and computing costs remain substantial.

“Whether revenue growth can outpace the cost of delivering AI is now the central question for public investors,” he said. “Anthropic’s valuation and subsequent performance will set the benchmark for OpenAI and other developers.”

He added that the listing would not signal an end to demand for chipmakers such as Nvidia but instead represent a broadening of the AI trade as investors seek opportunities across the entire ecosystem. For Gulf investors, it could also provide an important public-market benchmark for AI investments already made by institutions including Abu Dhabi’s MGX and the Qatar Investment Authority.