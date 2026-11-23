Artificial intelligence (AI) is still carefully being implemented in the construction industry, with 53 per cent of professionals remaining cautious of the technology deciding on the final decisions, according to new research by PlanRadar, a construction-based AI-powered platform.

The research showed that more than half cite AI not knowing the construction site as a reason for low confidence, whether because of poor or incomplete project data, doubts about AI’s ability to interpret 3D models or site imagery, or both.

Construction professionals are confident in AI taking on complex project work, as long as a person makes the final decision, though it falls by around half when AI makes a project decision itself, compared with when AI prepares the work or advises on it.

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At the same time, only one in five of the 2,330 construction professionals surveyed have built AI into how the work runs, through automated workflows or AI agents.

GCC most confident construction market

The Gulf region is the most confident market in the survey, with an overall Construction AI Confidence Index score of +49, compared with +35 globally. Confidence in AI deciding is +43 in the GCC, around twice the global figure of +20, according to the PlanRadar study.

GCC respondents also name fewer reasons for low confidence than in any other market, with 59 per cent citing trust in AI’s output and 38 per cent citing AI not knowing the site, compared with global figures of 70 per cent and 53 per cent.

Construction professionals expect a broad range of gains from AI: 79 per cent name efficiency, 65 per cent better quality, 59 per cent gains for people and 29 per cent enabling scale, with the last three being above global figures.

In tasks where AI prepares the work or advises on a decision, including demanding tasks such as building the case in a delay dispute or optimizing the project schedule, the average confidence score is +43. In tasks where AI makes the decision itself, for example signing off a defect fix, the average confidence score falls to +20.

The research measures confidence through the platform’s Construction AI Confidence Index, which scores respondents’ confidence in AI performing 18 everyday project tasks on a scale from −100 to +100.

The reasons respondents give for low confidence help explain why it falls where AI makes the decision. Concerns about AI’s accuracy and the need for human judgement are the two most cited, with 70 per cent of respondents naming one or both.