AI-driven cyber threats push businesses toward unified resilience

As cyberattacks grow more sophisticated, businesses are shifting from fragmented security tools to integrated resilience strategies. Fady Richmany, Corporate Vice President and General Manager for Emerging Markets at Commvault, believes this transformation is critical for survival in today’s digital economy.

“Cybercrime is rising in both frequency and sophistication,” Richmany said, pointing to the growing use of generative AI by attackers. “AI has lowered the barrier to entry for cybercriminals, making it easier for novice attackers, hacktivists, and criminals-for-hire to run access and reconnaissance campaigns at scale.”

This surge in AI-enhanced threats — ranging from deepfakes to highly convincing phishing messages — has made traditional security measures insufficient. Organisations are now embracing unified resilience platforms that consolidate data security, identity resilience, and cyber recovery into a single system. According to Richmany, this approach “eliminates the gaps created by siloed products” and helps prevent downtime, data loss, and reputational damage.

The trend is driven by the complexity of modern IT environments. “Eighty-six per cent of enterprises are now operating in multi-cloud environments,” Richmany noted, “but nearly half of all cloud spend is wasted due to lack of visibility.” Unified platforms provide a clear view of protected and unprotected workloads, enabling smarter decisions and cost optimisation.

Artificial intelligence is also becoming a cornerstone of resilience strategies. Richmany explained: “With AI-enabled threat detection and hunting, anomaly detection across identities and access, and AI-driven cleanpoint identification, companies can do more to stay ahead of threats and operate in a state of continuous business.” Advanced recovery workflows, such as Synthetic Recovery, allow organizations to surgically remove compromised data while preserving “good” data, minimizing downtime and ensuring business continuity.

Identity resilience is another critical focus. “Identity systems are one of the most targeted areas in cyberattacks,” Richmany said. Integrated vulnerability assessments and real-time rollback capabilities help reduce disruptions that could otherwise halt operations.

Looking ahead, Richmany expects cyber recovery planning and awareness to become a top priority. “We’ve witnessed a gap between perceived readiness and actual preparedness,” he said. “Businesses need to understand the difference between being secure and being ready to recover.” Channel partners will play a key role by guiding organizations through simulation exercises and defining realistic recovery goals.

As cybercrime evolves, resilience is no longer optional — it’s a business imperative. “Adopting a realistic approach to recovery and partnering with vendors that offer expert tools will allow organizations to withstand the next wave of cyber threats,” Richmany emphasised.