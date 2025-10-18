  • search in Khaleej Times
AI becomes the cornerstone of digital transformation in the Middle East

OpenText highlighted that the regional governments and enterprises are accelerating their digital agendas, and AI is central to this shift

Published: Sat 18 Oct 2025, 8:38 PM

Artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic concept—it’s the engine driving digital transformation across the Middle East. At Gitex Global 2025, OpenText emphasized how AI, particularly the emerging field of Agentic AI, is reshaping the way organizations operate, collaborate, and compete in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

George Schembri, Vice President and General Manager for the Middle East at OpenText, highlighted that the region is at a pivotal moment. Governments and enterprises are accelerating their digital agendas, and AI is central to this shift. “AI is not just about productivity anymore,” Schembri said. “It’s about enabling intelligence at scale, turning data into actionable value, and building long-term competitiveness.”

A key trend gaining traction is the transition from traditional AI to Agentic AI. Unlike conventional models that analyze data and provide insights, Agentic AI is designed to act autonomously, collaborate across systems, and learn from outcomes. This evolution is enabling businesses to move from reactive decision-making to proactive, strategy-executing intelligence.

OpenText is also responding to the convergence of AI, cloud, and cybersecurity—three pillars that are increasingly interdependent. The company’s integrated approach ensures that insights generated by AI are scalable through the cloud and protected by robust security frameworks. This alignment, Schembri noted, is essential for organizations seeking to reduce complexity, accelerate innovation, and maintain trust in a digital-first world.

The changing workforce is another driver of transformation. With Gen Z entering the job market, expectations around technology are shifting. This generation demands intuitive, mobile-first tools that support flexibility, transparency, and purpose-driven work. OpenText is addressing these needs through conversational AI, secure cloud platforms, and automation that simplifies enterprise workflows.

As the Middle East continues its digital evolution, OpenText’s message is clear: AI is not just a tool—it’s the foundation of a smarter, more resilient, and human-centered future of work.