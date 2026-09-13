AI and smart mobility drive UAE travel sector as ATM 2026 opens

Dubai’s travel and tourism industry is increasingly turning to artificial intelligence, digital platforms and integrated transport services as operators seek to meet rising visitor volumes and changing traveller expectations. Smart mobility solutions, seamless airport transfers and technology-enabled customer experiences are becoming key differentiators as the sector prepares for the next phase of growth.

The trend is expected to be a major focus at Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2026, where exhibitors will showcase innovations ranging from AI-powered customer service tools to integrated transport ecosystems. The event’s theme, “Travel 2040: Driving New Frontiers Through Innovation and Technology”, highlights the growing role of digital transformation and smart mobility in shaping the future of travel.

Among the companies highlighting these trends is Eurogulf Mobility Group (EGMG), which will use the exhibition to unveil new mobility initiatives for the UAE’s travel and hospitality sectors. The Dubai-based company plans to launch a premium service for a UAE airline, introduce a new transportation solution for a major hospitality attraction, and showcase AI-supported booking and service agents aimed at improving the vehicle rental experience.

The group said the new technologies form part of a broader effort to create a more connected customer journey across its car rental, leasing, chauffeur and managed transportation businesses. Its participation at ATM will also include announcements on strategic partnerships and a workforce wellbeing initiative.

“As travel continues to evolve, mobility has an increasingly important role in creating a more connected and seamless journey,” said Marius Anton, general manager of Eurogulf Mobility Group. “ATM brings the industry together around priorities that are also central to our own direction; customer value, strategic partnerships and technology-enabled solutions.”

Anton added that as Dubai accelerates its digital transformation, the company is aligning its technology ecosystem with that vision to create “a more connected, seamless and intuitive customer experience across every touchpoint”.

The company’s announcement comes as Europcar Dubai and Northern Emirates, EGMG’s car rental and leasing business, was recently named Dubai’s Leading Car Rental Company 2026 at the World Travel Awards.

“Being recognised as Dubai’s Leading Car Rental Company is particularly meaningful because it reflects the confidence customers continue to place in us,” Anton said. “As we mark 50 years in the UAE, the recognition also reinforces the importance of continuing to evolve.”

Founded in 1976, EGMG now operates more than 12,000 vehicles across 14 UAE locations and employs more than 1,200 people. Its managed transportation division carries out more than 5,000 daily trips, serving sectors including hospitality, aviation, events, government and corporate customers.