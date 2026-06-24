AI agents are set to transform how brands engage customers

As businesses race to adopt artificial intelligence, much of the focus has centred on improving productivity, automating workflows, and generating content. But according to customer engagement platform MoEngage, the next phase of AI could be far more transformative, particularly for brands looking to deepen customer relationships.

The company has announced the acquisition of San Francisco-based AI startup Aampe, a move that it says will accelerate the arrival of what it calls "agentic marketing", where AI systems do not simply automate tasks but actively make decisions for individual customers in real time.

The acquisition brings Aampe's reinforcement learning technology into the MoEngage platform, creating a system where AI agents can determine what message a customer should receive, when they should receive it, through which channel, and how often, all while continuously learning from customer behaviour.

The development comes at a time when enterprises globally are grappling with a growing challenge. While customer expectations for personalised experiences continue to rise, marketing teams are often burdened with managing hundreds of customer segments, campaigns, workflows, and experiments in an effort to remain relevant.

According to Raviteja Dodda, Co-founder and CEO of MoEngage, traditional personalisation approaches are reaching their limits. “Aampe has built something the rest of the market hasn't cracked: a system that optimises content, timing, channel, and frequency together, continuously, at the individual level. Unlike conventional marketing automation platforms that rely heavily on predefined segments and static customer journeys, Aampe provisions a dedicated AI agent for every customer,” added Raviteja.

The acquisition is particularly significant for the Middle East, where businesses are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence as part of broader digital transformation strategies. Across sectors such as retail, banking, e-commerce, travel, telecommunications, and financial services, customer experience has emerged as a key competitive differentiator.

Industry experts say the acquisition reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI.

The first wave of AI adoption focused largely on helping employees work faster through automation and content generation. The next wave is expected to centre on intelligent systems capable of analysing information, learning from outcomes, and making autonomous decisions.

Aampe's founders believe the future of customer engagement lies in treating every customer as an individual rather than as part of a segment.

"We built Aampe on one conviction: one agent per user, not one model per segment," said Paul Meinshausen, Co-founder and CEO of Aampe. "A per-user agent builds a persistent, compounding model of each individual, their rhythm, their content preferences, and what actually moves them to act. Every interaction makes future decisions smarter, and nothing starts from zero."

The technology has already been tested at scale. According to the company, Aampe currently powers hundreds of millions of dedicated AI agents and processes more than 200 billion decisions every week for brands including Taxfix, Grab, Swiggy, and ZenBusiness.

As organisations across the Gulf continue to invest heavily in AI, customer engagement is likely to become one of the earliest and most visible areas where autonomous decision-making moves from theory to practice.

The question for business leaders may no longer be whether they should adopt AI. Instead, it could soon become how much decision-making they are prepared to hand over to intelligent systems.

If MoEngage's vision proves correct, the future of marketing may involve millions of AI agents working behind the scenes, each making decisions for a single customer, one interaction at a time.