AI adoption drives fresh focus on UAE cyber resilience

As organisations across the UAE accelerate investments in artificial intelligence, cloud computing and digital transformation, strengthening cyber resilience is emerging as a key priority for both government and businesses. The growing reliance on data-driven technologies is increasing the need for stronger recovery capabilities, governance frameworks and cybersecurity skills.

Against this backdrop, the UAE Cybersecurity Council has partnered with Veeam Software to support national efforts aimed at enhancing cyber resilience, developing cybersecurity talent and advancing trusted data practices across the country. The collaboration is designed to support the Council's broader vision of improving cyber readiness, operational resilience and knowledge sharing.

The partnership establishes a framework for cooperation covering cybersecurity training, technical exercises, research and development, resilience preparedness and stakeholder engagement. Planned initiatives include workshops, training programmes, technical working sessions and knowledge-sharing activities intended to help organisations prepare for, respond to and recover from cyber incidents.

"The UAE remains committed to building a secure, resilient and future-ready digital ecosystem," said Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government. "Our partnership with Veeam reflects the importance of trusted public-private collaboration in strengthening national cyber resilience, advancing cyber recovery capabilities and supporting the secure adoption of AI and digital technologies."

Industry experts say the need for stronger cyber recovery strategies has intensified as organisations deploy AI applications and migrate more critical workloads to the cloud.

"Across the Middle East, organisations are accelerating digital transformation, cloud adoption and AI initiatives at unprecedented speed," said Mena Migally, Regional Vice President for EMEA East at Veeam. "As AI adoption increases, cyber resilience and trusted data become foundational requirements for sustainable innovation."

The initiative is aligned with the UAE Cybersecurity Council's Centre of Excellence framework, which focuses on strengthening national cyber capabilities through training, certifications, cyber simulations and innovation programmes. As part of the collaboration, Veeam will contribute certification programmes, executive briefings, technical workshops and cyber recovery exercises to support capability development across public and private sector organisations.

Amin Hanafieh, Regional Director for Middle East & CIS at Veeam, said the partnership would help organisations improve recovery readiness and build resilient digital environments. "Together, we can help organisations strengthen their recovery readiness and establish the trusted foundation needed to embrace emerging technologies and AI with confidence," he said.