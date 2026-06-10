AHS Properties buys Dubai’s Shangri-La Hotel for Dh1.1 billion

AHS Properties on Wednesdsay said it has acquired Dubai’s Shangri-La Hotel for Dh1.1 billion, one of the largest single-asset real estate transactions recorded in recent history.

The private developer acquired from Mismak Asset Management, the transaction cements one of the most concentrated private-sector bets on Sheikh Zayed Road's next decade.

The Shangri-La Hotel is a 43-floor, 200-metre tower on Sheikh Zayed Road, and was one of the first five-star hotels to open on the corridor when it was completed in 2003.

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Earlier this year, AHS Properties announced that it would revive the 'Big Ben' tower in Dubai after purchasing it from a local bank and named it AHS Tower, which is set to open its doors in the first quarter of 2027.

The acquisition of Shangri-La Hotel adds an to a portfolio that already includes AHS Tower, and AHS City, the developer’s flagship master-planned, mixed-use community on the corridor with a forecast gross development value of Dh25 billion.

The combined footprint represents a significant share of AHS Properties' Dh50 billion year-end 2026 pipeline.

“We did not buy a hotel. We bought a position on a corridor where supply is structurally constrained and demand is globally diversified. This is more than an acquisition for AHS Properties. It’s a statement of our long-term confidence in Dubai, in the strength of its real estate sector, and in its continued appeal to global capital," said Abbas Sajwani, Founder and CEO of AHS Properties.

According to the Dubai Land Department, the emirate's real estate sector recorded Dh252 billion in transactions in the first quarter of 2026. Foreign investment rose 26 per cent to Dh148.35 billion, with the investor base reaching 48,448.

“The Shangri-La Hotel sits on land that will not be released again. The first five-star hotels on Sheikh Zayed Road were built once, more than twenty years ago. This is not a deal that anyone, including us, will be able to do twice. That is the reason this acquisition makes sense at this scale,” added Sajwani.

The acquisition has no impact on the hotel’s day-to-day operations, and guests can continue to enjoy the exceptional service and hospitality they have come to expect. The property remains an important part of AHS Properties’ broader Sheikh Zayed Road portfolio.