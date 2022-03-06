Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer named acting chief executive officer of Shurooq

The organisation also facilitated the donation of over Dh2.4 million worth of in-app donations by its customers, equivalent to 564,718 meals, to charitable causes in 2021
Business2 days ago
The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has announced the appointment of Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer as its acting chief executive officer (CEO).
In his new role, Al Qaseer will continue the ongoing concerted efforts to achieve Shurooq’s vision of developing world-class projects and bolster efforts to drive national and foreign investments into the emirate. He will also oversee the management and operational execution of all multi-sectoral projects under Shurooq’s portfolio, including its tourist and heritage destinations across the emirate.
Al Qaseer made formidable contributions in fulfilling the goals of Shurooq’s plans and projects. He has facilitated the growth of businesses across sectors, in addition to strengthening Sharjah’s status as a key investment, tourist and trade destination in the region.
Ahmed Al Qaseer joined Al Qasba Development Office in 2006 as Business Development Manager and was promoted to Director of Business Development in 2008. He was an integral part of the team that transformed Al Qasba into the popular leisure and tourism destination it is today.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The organisation also facilitated the donation of over Dh2.4 million worth of in-app donations by its customers, equivalent to 564,718 meals, to charitable causes in 2021
Business2 days ago
With its foreign exchange reserves dwindling, Sri Lanka has been unable to pay for enough fuel to fire its power plants, and has implemented rolling power cuts
Business2 days ago
DGCX remains committed to providing customers with a broad array of products that meet their hedging and investment needs
Business2 days ago
Mindshift Capital will assist Rebel Girls with expansion beyond the brand’s current reach of 49 languages and more than 100 countries.
Business2 days ago
The agreement will cover the commercialisation of oral antidiabetic and oral antihypertensive medicines to enhance care and treatment outcomes for these conditions.
Business2 days ago
IMF, in its latest report, has commended the UAE government for the way it steered the country's economy through the pandemic
Business2 days ago
The Middle East Film and Comic Con (MEFCC 2022) will open its doors on Friday, March 4 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre
Business3 days ago