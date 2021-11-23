Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 12th World Chambers Congress in Dubai

Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, on Tuesday inaugurated the 12th World Chambers Congress being held in Dubai from November 23-25.

The 12th edition of the Congress has brought together heads of Chambers of Commerce from around the world, influential decision makers, executives from major Dubai-based companies, and representatives from the emirate’s business community to discuss the role of Chambers of Commerce in light of global economic developments and the digital revolution.

During the opening session, attended by Sheikh Ahmed, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Teleworking Applications and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, highlighted the critical role played by the Congress in advancing Dubai’s position as a prominent international financial and business destination.

“The 12th edition of the event provides an opportunity to engage in a global dialogue on the increasingly important role that Chambers of Commerce play at a time when change is the only constant. This year’s theme – ‘Generation Next: Chambers 4.0’ – reflects the need to take a deeper look at how we can benefit from digital solutions in the post-pandemic era,” Al Olama said.

“We consider this Congress to be a foremost platform to foster an exchange of knowledge and expertise, promote innovation, and spearhead sustainable development,” Al Olama added, noting that “the world today requires a new vision to navigate the new normal, and Chambers of Commerce around the world are in a uniquely advantageous position to take the lead in that regard.”

“I am confident that this Congress will set the stage for new and valuable ideas that will serve the World Chambers Federation community and provide members with the tools and resources needed to innovate, boost competitiveness and drive the change we aspire to reach,” he concluded.

Hamad Buamim, president and CEO of Dubai Chamber, Chairman of the ICC- World Chambers Federation, said: “With the wealth of expertise of knowledge it brings, the 12th World Chambers Congress will play a major role in defining the trends that will govern the performance of Chambers of Commerce in the post-COVID-19 era.”

“This year, we decided to organise the event while blending virtual and in-person platforms to prove that geographic boundaries are no longer an obstacle that can hinder dialogue or impede the exchange of ideas and expertise,” Buamim said.

He said that the event provides an opportunity to boost economic recovery and offers Dubai Chamber with a prominent platform to enhance its global standing. The road to the future for all Chambers of Commerce will be driven by technological advancements and the next generation of services, rooted in Artificial Intelligence and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, he noted.

“The event is an ideal opportunity for Chambers of Commerce to develop their activities to adapt to advanced technologies and embrace these breakthroughs as a means to address upcoming challenges and alleviate all obstacles standing in the way of progress and prosperity. Today’s Congress is a launchpad for innovative and practical solutions that are tailored to the developments transforming the global economy,” he concluded.

Maria Fernanda Garza Merodio, first vice-chair of the ICC, said: “If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it is that the world’s most pressing issues demand more than mere discussions. They require collaboration, strategic thinking and concrete action. As leaders, we must be prepared to innovate in the face of new and existing challenges and take bold action together”.

“Through our global campaign to save our SMEs, ICC has worked hand-in-glove with chambers to make the business case for equitable vaccine distribution and has called on governments and financial institutions to expand stimulus support to small business that constitute the real economy, “she added.

The World Chambers Congress brings together more than 1,000 participants from over 100 countries around the world. The event features more than 80 prominent speakers across 40 panel discussions and workshops, offering an ideal platform for participants to discuss challenges and opportunities facing international trade, and to outline the prospects for economic recovery in the post-pandemic era.

The Congress will also include the World Chambers Competition – the only award programme of its kind to recognise innovative projects undertaken by chambers from around the world. — Wam