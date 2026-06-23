Agentic AI reshapes jobs, skills and HR models as governments rethink the future of work

The rise of “agentic” artificial intelligence — systems capable of acting across workflows and supporting complex decision-making — is forcing a rethink of how jobs are designed, skills are developed and organisations are led, according to discussions at a Dubai government forum.

At the heart of the shift is a move beyond traditional automation to AI that can influence decisions and integrate into day-to-day operations, accelerating changes across workplace structures and human resource functions.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has concluded the first edition of DGHR Multaqa 2026, held under the title “HR in the Agentic Age” and the theme “Agents at Work. Humans in Charge. Policy as Guide.”

Participants at the forum said this evolution is already reshaping workforce design and organisational performance, with employers needing to rethink how roles are defined and how work is distributed between humans and machines.

A key implication is the growing importance of new skills. As AI agents take on routine and analytical tasks, demand is shifting towards capabilities such as critical thinking, oversight of automated systems and the ability to work alongside intelligent technologies. Ensuring workforce readiness was identified as a priority, with a stronger focus on continuous learning and institutional preparedness.

Leadership models are also evolving. The discussions highlighted the need for a balance between technological capability and human judgement, with decision-making authority remaining firmly with people even as AI systems become more influential.

“Artificial intelligence can support work, analyse information and provide recommendations, but it cannot replace human judgement or assume responsibility for decisions,” said Abdullah Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

This approach reflects a broader shift in leadership thinking, where executives are expected to manage hybrid teams of humans and AI agents while maintaining accountability, trust and transparency.

For human resources functions, the implications are particularly significant. AI is not only automating HR processes but also influencing hiring, performance management and employee experience, requiring new governance models to ensure responsible use.

A white paper presented at the forum outlined the need for frameworks that address accountability, transparency and institutional trust as AI becomes embedded in HR systems.

The emerging consensus is that while agentic AI can enhance efficiency and decision quality, it also raises new challenges around oversight and policy. Governments and organisations will need to align technology adoption with clear rules and human-centred values to ensure sustainable integration.

As adoption accelerates, the future of work is likely to be defined less by replacement and more by reconfiguration — with humans retaining control, but working alongside increasingly capable digital agents.