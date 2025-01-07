After Jordan, Carrefour announces end of operations in Oman from January 7

Photo: AFP

Carrefour, the French multinational retail giant, has officially ceased operations in Oman, the retailer said in a statement on January 7.

The company, which is also a popular choice among UAE residents, announced the closure on its official Instagram and Facebook page, stating: "As of January 7, 2025, Carrefour will cease all its operations in Oman."

The chain expressed its gratitude to customers for their longstanding support, saying, "We would like to extend our sincerest thanks and gratitude for your continued support throughout the decades," and wished them to remain "well and healthy."

This announcement follows a similar decision made on November 5, 2024, when Carrefour confirmed it would also be ceasing its operations in Jordan.