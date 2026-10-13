Africa’s AI push fuels demand for local advisory expertise

Dubai-based Synarchy Consulting has opened a Nairobi hub as governments, development agencies and businesses seek support on digital transformation, programme delivery and governance

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 13 Oct 2026, 4:26 PM
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As African governments and organisations move beyond experimenting with artificial intelligence and towards large-scale deployment, demand is growing for advisory services that can help institutions implement emerging technologies while managing governance, accountability and execution challenges.

That shift is prompting consulting firms to expand their presence on the continent, particularly in areas linked to AI adoption, digital public infrastructure and institutional transformation.

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Against that backdrop, Dubai-based Synarchy Consulting has established a permanent Africa hub in Nairobi, building on four years of work across multiple African markets. The company said it has supported projects at both pan-African and national levels covering technology strategy, institutional design, research and independent programme assurance.

The move reflects a broader trend as public and private sector organisations seek practical frameworks for deploying AI and digital systems while ensuring measurable outcomes.

“Institutions are no longer asking only what AI can do. They are asking where it can create meaningful impact, how it should be adopted responsibly and how results can be verified,” said Ramki Jayaraman, managing partner of Synarchy Consulting. “After several years of sustained work on the ground, establishing a permanent base in Nairobi was the natural next step.”

Nairobi has emerged as a key regional technology and innovation centre, attracting investment in digital infrastructure, financial technology and entrepreneurship programmes. Synarchy said its new hub will allow it to work more closely with governments, development institutions, financial services organisations and enterprises across the continent.

The firm’s work is expected to focus on AI strategy and capacity building, institutional transformation, programme delivery and assurance, digital public infrastructure and broader business transformation initiatives. These areas have gained prominence as African countries pursue digital economy agendas and seek to improve public service delivery through technology-enabled systems.

The company said it has been involved in multi-country programmes focused on youth employment, entrepreneurship and digital skills development, while also contributing to AI policy discussions and practitioner forums across the region.

Jayaraman said success in Africa requires approaches tailored to local conditions rather than importing models developed elsewhere.

“We do not see Africa as a single market, and we do not believe advisory models developed elsewhere can simply be transplanted from one country to another,” he said. “Our ambition is not to build the largest advisory firm in Africa. It is to build a highly capable specialist one: close to our clients, senior-led, technology-enabled and grounded in evidence and local context.”

The Nairobi operation complements Synarchy’s Dubai headquarters, giving the firm a permanent presence across the Middle East-Africa corridor at a time when demand for AI and digital transformation expertise continues to accelerate.


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