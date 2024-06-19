Africa holds promise for boosting tea consumption

Tea officials at the event. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 19 Jun 2024, 9:52 PM

Africa with its growing population and rising income provides a favourable ground for introduction of world’s healthiest beverage with a potential to become one of the largest markets of black tea, an industry official said.

Hemant Bangur, chairman, Indian Tea Association, said that tea consumption is more a cultural phenomenon than a physical need. Hence, the habit of consumption of tea must be inculcated from a younger age as an aspirational drink amongst the African youth. He suggested that the African adolescent and youth can potentially be targeted by offering this healthy, stimulating beverage as the centre piece of social interaction similar to South Asia & China.

Bangur was speaking at a meeting of stakeholders representing leading tea producers’ associations from Asia and Africa was held in Dubai earlier this to discuss the sustainable development goals of the global tea sector with primary focus on addressing quality, restoration of the demand-supply equilibrium and the long-term sustainability of the tea sector.

Bangur stressed that the global tea industry is facing a demand and supply mismatch as production continues to outpace demand with the traditional tea consuming nations of Europe and Asia seeing stagnating demand. Bangur highlighted that the last two centuries have seen consumption penetrating across all income groups.

Arthur Sewe, the Chairman of East Africa Tea Trade Association (EATTA) noted that the tea sector in East Africa is currently facing decline in tea quality and high production volumes that requires concerted efforts towards addressing issues related to climate change and farmers concerns. He said: “The increasing impact of climate change is partly to blame for the declining tea quality as it is adversely affecting the tea sector globally.”

Sangwani Hara, Chairman of the Malawi Tea Association (MTA) said: “Climate change is a big problem that must be addressed intruder to sustain the level of tea productivity.”

The meeting deliberated on the increasing impact of climate change, price stagnation, high labour and input costs, mismatch between demand and supply leading to oversupply, high transaction costs and fair price discovery challenges are adversely affecting the economic viability of the global tea sector and making it difficult to achieve sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The tea industry is facing a crisis with regard to exports and declining value of produce thereby threatening the livelihoods of millions. Cost reductions have led to lower quality, which decreases consumer demand and perpetuates a negative cycle of oversupply and the industry needs to start focusing on both improving quality to boost demand and restoring the supply-demand balance to stabilize prices.

Africa should consider sustaining quality drive by reducing pruning cycles, increasing tea consumption and regulating new tea plantations.