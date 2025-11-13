AFM Holding bets on tech and sustainability for next growth phase

AFM Holding Group is charting an ambitious course for the next decade, anchored in technology-led innovation and sustainable expansion, founder and chairman Maqsood Mohommad said.

From its beginnings as an IT solutions provider in 2000, AFM has evolved into a diversified conglomerate spanning intelligent transportation systems, renewable energy, real estate development, and retail. “Technology is the heartbeat of AFM,” Mohommad said. “Innovation isn’t a department—it’s part of our DNA.”

The group’s approach integrates advanced technologies such as AI-driven analytics, automation, blockchain, and clean energy solutions across its portfolio. Mohommad emphasized that investment in people is as critical as investment in technology. “We nurture teams that think creatively and challenge norms. That mindset keeps AFM agile and future-ready.”

2025: A year of consolidation and scale

This year has been pivotal for AFM Holding. The company expanded its real estate portfolio, scaled renewable energy ventures under its Geo Power brand, and entered the retail space with two new brands—Miruna and Funky Souq. These initiatives are part of a unified strategy branded as One AFM. One Vision. One Plan. “The response from the market has been extremely encouraging,” Mohommad said. “We’ve aligned all our verticals under one roadmap for impact-driven growth.”

The retail push marks a significant diversification for AFM, complementing its core focus on technology and sustainability. Meanwhile, the renewable energy arm is accelerating projects aimed at supporting the UAE’s clean energy goals, reinforcing AFM’s commitment to environmental responsibility.

Future priorities: Connected ecosystem and talent

Looking ahead, AFM plans to deepen its real estate footprint, accelerate renewable energy investments, and scale its digital and retail ventures. The overarching goal is to create a connected ecosystem where technology seamlessly powers every business unit. “Our success will be defined by how responsibly we grow and the positive impact we create for communities and partners,” Mohommad said.

Talent development remains a top priority. AFM is investing in leadership that shares its values of integrity, innovation, and long-term thinking. “Ultimately, businesses are built by people. We want leaders who can drive sustainable growth while staying true to our principles,” he added.

Advice for entrepreneurs

Mohommad’s message to aspiring entrepreneurs is clear: start with passion, embrace technology early, and build strong teams. “Don’t fear failure. Every successful business starts small—what matters is the vision behind it,” he said. Diversification, he noted, should only come when ventures are connected by shared values and a long-term goal. “Persistence and purpose can turn even the smallest beginnings into lasting legacies.”