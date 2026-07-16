ADX, Botswana Stock Exchange sign agreement to connect Middle East and Africa’s capital markets

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group and the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) signed an agreement for the BSE to become the first African exchange to join the Tabadul hub, establishing a direct link between the Middle East and one of Africa’s established and growing securities markets.

Under the agreement, the BSE is set to become the 11th member of the pre-eminent cross-border trading and market connectivity platform.

The integration establishes mutual market access, allowing investors from across the Middle East to trade different instruments on the BSE via local brokerages, and vice versa. This single gateway provides investors with seamless access to new cross-border opportunities.

Today, Tabadul connects markets with more than USD 1 trillion in combined market capitalization, over 700 listed companies, and more than 11 million registered investors. Initiated in 2022 by the ADX and the Bahrain Bourse (BHB), Tabadul continues to accelerate capital flows across the region, connecting investors to new opportunities through a single trading gateway.

This expansion is driven by sustained investor demand, increased trading member participation, broader adoption by both institutional and retail investors, and enhanced market infrastructure and operational efficiency.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said: “Our warmest welcome to the Botswana Stock Exchange on joining the Tabadul family. When we launched Tabadul, our vision was to create a digital bridge for seamless cross-border trading.

Today, Tabadul connects the capital markets of the Middle East and Africa, giving millions of investors greater access to high-growth opportunities while strengthening market connectivity. From ADX’s perspective, by expanding regional investment corridors, Tabadul contributes to advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global financial and investment hub.”

Aupa Monyatsi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Botswana Stock Exchange, said: “The signing of this agreement represents a significant milestone in the BSE’s internationalization strategy and our continued efforts to position Botswana as a globally connected investment destination.

Through our participation in the Tabadul Exchange Hub, we are expanding cross-border investment opportunities for Botswana investors and licensed brokers, while increasing the visibility and accessibility of Botswana-listed companies to regional and international capital. This partnership directly supports Botswana’s ambition to deepen its capital markets by broadening the investor base, enhancing market liquidity and facilitating greater capital formation. It is a testament to our commitment to building an innovative, competitive and internationally integrated exchange that contributes meaningfully to the country’s economic transformation and sustainable growth.”

The BSE, located in Gaborone, is Botswana’s only stock exchange and Africa’s third largest by market capitalization. Founded in 1989, it is home to 33 companies, 121 bonds, and eight exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This partnership coincides with a significant growth period for the BSE, which surpassed P1 trillion in total market capitalization for the first time in its history on 11 May this year — approximately 2.5 times Botswana’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Tabadul’s expansion comes amid record volumes. Trading value on the platform has reached 13.5 billion dirhams so far in 2026, exceeding the total volume recorded across the entire 2025 calendar year. This performance demonstrates a rising regional investor appetite for seamless cross-border liquidity and enhanced capital market integration.