ADQ, BMO acquire stake in $14.5b Canadian firm

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter

by Issac John Published: Thu 6 Jul 2023, 7:48 PM

Abu Dhabi state holding firm ADQ and Canada's Bank of Montreal (BMO), the eighth-largest bank in North America by assets, announced on Thursday a new strategic partnership with Sagard, a global multi-strategy alternative asset management firm with $14.5 billion in assets.

As part of the partnership, ADQ and Bank Montreal will acquire minority equity stakes in Sagard. As part of this transaction, Sagard has expanded its existing partnership with Great-West Lifeco (GWL). This marks a significant milestone in the firm's development and will position Sagard for continued growth and value creation.

In a joint statement, ADQ and BMO said they have respectively entered into definitive agreements to acquire minority equity stakes in Sagard, and GWL has agreed to increase its existing minority stake. Under these agreements, ADQ, BMO and GWL have agreed to invest capital to drive Sagard's future growth, including through M&A transactions. On closing, Power Corporation of Canada will remain the controlling shareholder of Sagard.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter, subject to regulatory approvals. Power Corporation of Canada will remain the controlling shareholder of Sagard.

"Our investment in Sagard directly aligns with our strategic vision. This investment underscores our commitment to continuous growth, innovation, and enhanced value creation. Sagard's entrepreneurial ability to mobilise investment talent, launch new differentiated strategies and deliver concrete results has attracted us to partner with them. Their commitment to leveraging their global network to be a value-added partner to ADQ is clear, and we are excited to support their growth going forward." said Murtaza Hussain, chief investment officer, M&A and Alternative Investments at ADQ.

"We are excited to partner with Sagard, given their expertise in alternative asset management. The partnership provides our clients with access to high-quality private market investments as we continue to deliver top-tier bespoke solutions," said Bill Bamber, CEO, BMO Global Asset Management.

"We are thrilled to welcome ADQ and BMO as strategic partners and to strengthen our relationship further with GWL," said Paul Desmarais III, chairman and CEO of Sagard. "These strategic partnerships will significantly accelerate our vision of becoming one of the most respected alternative investment management firms globally. Strategic partner capital enables us to attract high-quality investment teams, launch new investment strategies, and fundraise more rapidly. In addition, this will expand our global network, making us even stronger business partners for our portfolio companies. We're very excited to unlock this tremendous potential."

"Great-West Lifeco has been a strategic partner of Sagard since 2021 and an investor in Sagard products for many years before that. Today's announcement strengthens our commitment to Sagard's continued growth and will enable Great-West Lifeco to continue to access differentiated alternative assets as part of its global investment strategy," said Raman Srivastava, EVP & chief investment Officer at GWL.

Established in 2018, ADQ has a broad portfolio of major enterprises. Its investments span key sectors of the UAE's diversified economy including energy and utilities, food and agriculture, healthcare and life sciences, and mobility and logistics, amongst others. As a strategic partner of Abu Dhabi's government, ADQ is committed to accelerating the transformation of the emirate into a globally competitive and knowledge-based economy. In March ADQ, tied up with International Holding Company, an Abu Dhabi-based diversified conglomerate, to create the region’s largest mutli-asset class investment manager.