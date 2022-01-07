UAE

ADQ appoints new chairman of ADX

Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak.
By Wam

Published: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 11:30 PM

Last updated: Fri 7 Jan 2022, 11:32 PM

ADQ has announced that Hisham Khalid Tawfiq Abdulkhaliq Malak has been appointed as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX).

He also serves as the Undersecretary of the Department of Finance.

Additionally, Saeed Al Dhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of ADX, will also be ADX’s Managing Director. — Wam


