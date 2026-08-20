ADQ appoints co-manager and lead receiving banks for AD Ports offer

Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company (ADQ) has appointed International Securities LLC as a co-manager for its voluntary conditional cash offer to acquire the remaining shares in AD Ports Group

International Securities will work alongside joint lead managers Emirates NBD Capital and First Abu Dhabi Bank, and co-lead manager EFG Hermes UAE. Emirates NBD Bank and FAB are acting as the joint lead receiving banks, according to a statement posted on Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange website, where AD Ports is listed.

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The appointment comes as the tender process continues for the offer launched by ADQ, the wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi sovereign investor L’IMAD.

L’IMAD through ADQ already owns 75.42 per cent of AD Ports Group and is seeking to acquire the shares it does not already own.

Shareholders are being offered Dh6.25 per share in cash, representing a 23 per cent premium to the Dh5.10 closing price before the intention to launch the offer was announced.

The price was also 25 per cent above the one-month volume weighted average price of Dh5.02 and 31 per cent above the three month VWAP of Dh4.76.

For investors who subscribed before AD Ports Group’s listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in February 2022, the Dh6.25 offer price represents a 95 per cent premium to the Dh3.20 subscription price.

The offer opened on August 18 and is scheduled to close at 3pm on September 15, 2026, unless extended.

Advisers on the offer

L’IMAD appointed Rothschild & Co Middle East as financial adviser for the tender offer, while Allen Overy Shearman Sterling is acting as legal adviser.

International Securities now joins Emirates NBD Capital, FAB and EFG Hermes UAE in managing the offer.

The latest AD Ports disclosure confirms that International Securities has been appointed specifically as a co-manager to work alongside the existing managers and receiving banks.

The offer comes after AD Ports Group reported an 88 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit to Dh836 million, while revenue rose 47 per cent to Dh7.08 billion.