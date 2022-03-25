ADQ and Türkiye Wealth Fund launch $300 million VC fund to develop companies in Turkey

According to the latest IMF figures, the LATAM economy, which grew by six per cent in real terms in 2021, is expected to grow by 4.3 per cent between 2021 and 2025
ADQ, an Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and Türkiye Wealth Fund (TWF) today launched Türkiye Technology Fund – ADQ TWF, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a release today.
It will invest in venture capital funds and high-growth potential companies in Turkey.
The fund will invest in companies developing emerging technologies or improving existing technologies in significant sectors such as energy and utilities, healthcare and life sciences, food and agriculture, mobility and logistics, financial services, and education.
Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, commented: “Launching Türkiye Technology Fund – ADQ TWF builds on the broader commitment to investing in the future growth of Türkiye we made in late 2021 as the UAE and Türkiye continue to advance bilateral trade and investment."
Building on the UAE’s platform to support strategic investments in Türkiye, Türkiye Technology Fund – ADQ TWF was launched by H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ADQ, and Arda Ermut, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of TWF.
