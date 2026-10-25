Adnoc unlocks over Dh60 billion in UAE manufacturing opportunities through 2030

Adnoc has unveiled more than Dh60 billion in domestic manufacturing opportunities through 2030, as the energy group seeks to strengthen UAE supply chains and reduce reliance on imported products.

The opportunities span more than 200 critical products and a broad portfolio of critical spare parts, giving manufacturers, suppliers and investors greater visibility of future demand and a clearer route to compete for Adnoc contract

Many of the critical products that Adnoc uses in its projects - rotating equipment and power; electrical, control and automation systems; drilling and completion equipment; chemicals and catalysts; piping, fabrication and heavy equipment; spare parts and advanced manufacturing – are currently imported.

Manufacturing them domestically would lead to shorter lead times, reduce reduce exposure to global supply disruptions and strengthen operational resilience, the energy giant said.

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Adnoc made the announcement at the second ‘Make it with Adnoc Forum’ on Sunday, where it also revealed a comprehensive transformation of its procurement, supplier registration and In-Country Value (ICV) frameworks.

More UAE manufacturers to join Local+ programme

Adnoc announced the expansion of its Local+ programme to more than 100 UAE manufacturers, up from 70 when it launched in May 2026.

The programme gives UAE-made products priority in Adnoc projects by requiring engineering, procurement and construction contractors involved in new tenders to source relevant products from approved manufacturers on the list.

Adnoc will also work with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to connect local manufacturing opportunities with industrial support and financing, including through the National Industrial Resilience Fund.

The new supplier registration and prequalification model aims to halve the number of required documents and remove prequalification requirements for 60 per cent of service categories.

"Every product we can competitively manufacture here strengthens our ability to deliver,” Adnoc chief and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology Sultan Al Jaber, said.