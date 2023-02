Adnoc signs agreements with 23 companies to boost 'Make it in the Emirates' drive

Agreements with UAE and international companies will help generate local manufacturing opportunities worth Dh17 billion

Adnoc continues to encourage the private sector to capitalise on the commercial opportunities for domestic manufacturing across its value chain through its In-Country Value (ICV) programme, as it expands and decarbonises its operations. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 2 Feb 2023, 8:25 PM

Adnoc, a reliable and responsible provider of lower-carbon intensity energy, today announced it has signed agreements with 23 UAE and international companies for local manufacturing opportunities across a wide range of critical industrial products worth Dh17 billion ($4.63 billion).

The agreements outline the intention of the companies to manufacture these products in the UAE, supporting the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ initiative and the ‘Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy’. The products are part of the Dh70 billion ($19 billion) worth of products in Adnoc’s procurement pipeline that the company identified for domestic manufacturing in July 2022.

“In line with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, ADNOC is creating long-term domestic manufacturing opportunities from our procurement pipeline to enhance the UAE’s industrial base and strengthen the resilience of our supply chains as we make today’s energy cleaner and invest in the clean energies of the future," Dr Saleh Al Hashimi, Adnoc director, Commercial & In-Country Value Directorate, said.

"These agreements reinforce our role as a critical engine for the UAE’s industrial growth and they offer significant potential to further increase our GDP contributions, stimulate economic diversification and create more skilled job opportunities for UAE Nationals. We look forward to working with these companies to deliver on these important agreements and drive more sustainable value to the UAE,” he said.

Last year, Adnoc signed agreements for local manufacturing commitments worth over Dh25 billion ($6.8 billion) with UAE and international companies. The company continues to take a transparent approach to showcasing its product outlook as part of its ICV program. This approach underscores Adnoc’s efforts to ensure business continuity and incentivise investors and suppliers to set up or expand manufacturing capacity in the UAE. Adnoc aims to drive Dh175 billion ($48 billion) back into the UAE economy through its ICV programme as part of its five-year business plan for 2023-2027.

