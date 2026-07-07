Adnoc signs 15-year LNG supply deal with Japan's Inpex

Adnoc has signed a 15-year sales and purchase agreement with Japan's Inpex Corporation to supply one million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Ruwais LNG project, further strengthening energy ties between the UAE and Japan.

The agreement was announced during a visit to Japan by Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, Adnoc Managing Director and Group CEO, and Executive Chairman of XRG, as he led a UAE delegation meeting senior Japanese government officials and business leaders to deepen bilateral energy cooperation.

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Adnoc said the deal is the first long-term LNG sales agreement announced since the launch of Adnoc and XRG's integrated global LNG marketing and trading platform.

The agreement also raises long-term commitments for the Ruwais LNG project to more than 90 per cent of its planned 9.6 mtpa production capacity, with almost 23 per cent of total capacity now committed to Japanese customers.

Nasser Al Muhairi, Acting CEO of Adnoc Downstream Industry, Marketing and Trading and Chairman of Ruwais LNG, said the agreement marks another milestone in commercialising the project and expanding Adnoc's global LNG business.

"This agreement demonstrates how we are bringing more LNG molecules, greater market access and enhanced commercial flexibility to our customers," he said.

"It builds on Adnoc's decades-long energy partnership with Japan and reinforces confidence in the Ruwais LNG project."

The LNG will be supplied primarily from the Ruwais LNG project, which is currently under development in Al Ruwais Industrial City and is scheduled to begin commercial operations in 2028.

The project will comprise two liquefaction trains, each with a capacity of 4.8 mtpa, giving the facility a combined production capacity of 9.6 mtpa. Adnoc said the plant will be the first LNG export facility in the Middle East and Africa powered by clean energy, making it one of the world's lowest-carbon LNG facilities.

The company added that the project will incorporate artificial intelligence and advanced technologies to improve operational efficiency, enhance safety and reduce emissions.

Adnoc Gas announced in 2024 that it expects to acquire Adnoc's 60 per cent stake in the Ruwais LNG project at cost, estimated at around $5 billion, in 2028. Once completed, the project is expected to more than double Adnoc Gas' LNG production capacity to around 15 mtpa.