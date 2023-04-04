Adnoc Drilling to distribute Dh341 million as dividend

Full-year 2022 dividend at $682.5 million is a 5% year-on-year increase from 2021 level

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023

Adnoc Drilling shall distribute Dh341 million as dividend for 2022, having received shareholder approval of all agenda items at its annual general assembly meeting.

The final shareholder-approved dividend for 2022 amounts to 7.83 fils per share in accordance with Securities and Commodities Authority regulations. The dividend is payable on April 25, 2023 to all shareholders of record as at April 13, 2023.

Tuesday’s vote brings the total full-year 2022 dividend to $682.5 million or 15.67 fils per share, a 5 per cent year-on-year increase from 2021 levels. The dividend is backed by exceptional full year 2022 results which saw revenue increase by 18 per cent, Ebitda of $1.23 billion with an impressive margin of 46 per cent and net profit of $802 million, up 33 per cent year-on-year.

Adnoc Drilling has reiterated its commitment to a dividend policy that is expected to grow by at least 5 per cent per annum on a dividend per share basis over the next four years (2023-2026).

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, chief executive officer of Adnoc Drilling, said: “Since our public listing in October 2021, we have relentlessly focused on value accretive investments and strategic growth. In 2022, we delivered a 33 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to reach $802 million for the year while driving Ebitda to $1.23 billion through powerful revenue momentum coupled with excellent progress on cost effciency. In 2023, we will continue to accelerate our growth trajectory, driven by our new market-leading rigs coming online, ongoing investments in integrated drilling services and our expansion into unconventional oil and gas development. Coupled with a laser focus on enhanced cost efficiencies we will ensure we continue to deliver long-term shareholder value.”

Positive 2023 Guidance

The successes of 2022 and the exceptional growth pipeline, resulting in part from Adnoc’s accelerated production capacity targets, saw Adnoc Drilling initiate 2023 year-ahead guidance ahead of market expectations.

Central to the company’s updated guidance is a plan to further accelerate its fleet expansion programme to 142 rigs by 2024, compared to the IPO guidance of 127 rigs by 2030.

Adnoc Drilling expects 2023 revenue between $3.0 to $3.2 billion, which represents year-on-year growth of up to 20 per cent. Ebitda is expected to be in a range between $1.35 to $1.5 billion, with a healthy margin of between 45 per cent to 47 per cent. The company also anticipates new record net profit between $850 million to $1 billion, again continuing the growth from $604 million in 2021 to $802 million in 2022 and to new highs in 2023.