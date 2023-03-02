Adnoc Drilling to buy 10 hydrid rigs for $252m

Shares fell more than 5five per cent in after hours trade following presentations at the company’s investor day from its Texas headquarters
Adnoc Drilling Company has signed an agreement to purchase 10 newbuild hybrid power land drilling rigs for a total of $252 million.
The use of hybrid power solutions is an essential element of Adnoc Drilling’s rigorous decarbonisation strategy as the company contributes to Adnoc’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas intensity by 25 per cent by 2030, as well as the UAE net zero by 2050 strategic initiative.
The rigs use a high capacity battery and engine automation in parallel with the rigs’ traditional diesel generators. The hybrid power technology system stores energy in its batteries to use when there is a need for continuous power or to provide instant extra power when there is an increase in demand, reducing a rig’s greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 10-15 per cent.
Each of the rigs will have the provision to be connected to the electrical grid with minimum adjustment, depending on rig location and the availability of grid power, further reducing emissions.
Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, chief executive officer of Adnoc Drilling, said: “This is yet another exciting step for Adnoc Drilling – these new rigs contribute to the capacity required to meet our customers’ expectations of maximum energy with minimal emissions. As our growth trajectory accelerates and we continue to build our capacity and capabilities to drive shareholder returns, our commitment to the decarbonization of our operations remains fundemental.”
These new rigs are central to increasing Adnoc Drilling’s operational onshore capacity and are a direct response to Adnoc’s accelerated production capacity targets. The company is a key enabler of Adnoc’s accelerated production capacity targets of five million barrels of lower carbon intensity crude per day by 2027, and achieving gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.
The rigs will progressively enter the fleet from the fourth quarter of this year, with partial revenue and Ebitda contribution from 2024 and full year annual contribution from all rigs in 2025. They are the first new land rigs acquired as part of updated guidance which will see peak-owned rig count of 142 by the end of 2024, which compares to IPO guidance of 127 rigs by the end of 2030.
Adnoc Drilling owns one of the world’s largest drilling and well completion fleets. The ten newbuild hybrid power rigs will be built by China Petroleum Technology & Development Corporation. The units are 1500HP fast desert moving design with capabilities to work in cluster wells.
The company will lease an additional four land rigs bringing a total of 14 new rigs being added to the fleet.
