Adnoc Drilling board recommends $341 million final dividend for H2 2022

Board proposes dividend of D0.40 per share for H2 2022, representing a total dividend of D0.80 per share for 2022
Adnoc Drilling Company on Tuesday announced that its board of directors recommends a final dividend payment of $341.25 million for 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.
In its first full year since listing in 2021, the company has delivered enhanced shareholder returns with a total 2022 dividend of $682.5 million.
Adnoc Drilling’s dividend policy is progressive, reflecting robust underlying cash flow, and the annual distribution is expected to grow by at least five per cent per annum on a dividend per share basis over the next four years (2023-26).
Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, chief executive officer of Adnoc Drilling, said the attractive value proposition that "we offer is backed by our recently published record 2022 results", stable and predictable cash flow and a progressive dividend policy that reaffirms our ongoing commitment to shareholders.
"As we acquire and deploy new rigs, expanding our services even further, our revenue will grow along with shareholder returns.”
The company will hold it’s annual general meeting on April 3, 2023 where shareholders will be asked to consider and approve, among other things, the board’s proposal to distribute a final dividend payment for 2022 of $341.25 million. The dividend will be paid in line with the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority regulations.
Adnoc Drilling recently announced exceptional 2022 results, beating market expectations and delivering record net profit of $802 million, up 33 per cent year-on-year. Outstanding operational growth drove revenue to $2.67 billion, up 18 per cent year-on-year, with EBITDA up 18 per cent to $1.23 billion.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
Board proposes dividend of D0.40 per share for H2 2022, representing a total dividend of D0.80 per share for 2022
The two parties will exchange information, data and experiences related to strategies, policies, and plans to ensure clarity of the requirements for the Abu Dhabi supply chain
Big private sector companies, family-owned businesses and state-owned enterprises are planning to float their shares after the government’s initiative to encourage public listings to broaden the capital markets of the country
The Dh200 million manufacturing facility is set to open in Dubai Industrial City in 2025 to bolster the UAE’s commitment to building a self-reliant food security programme
Upon its launch, the investment manager will manage a portfolio of assets from ADQ’s Alternative Investments platform, Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG) and IHC as well as fresh capital from founding shareholders and future investors to deploy globally
Retail’s online sales continued their growth trajectory reporting revenue increase from digital sales by 51% year-on-year; Visitor numbers to shopping malls increased by 16% while tenant sales rose by 11%
Talks focus on existing and potential projects in maritime and logistics sectors
New Initiative to grow members’ connectivity with global markets begins with Trade Mission to explore Dubai-based business expansion potential in Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan