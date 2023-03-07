Adnoc Drilling board recommends $341 million final dividend for H2 2022

Total 2022 dividend of $682.5 million or 15.67 fils per share; Shareholders will vote to approve final 2022 dividend at the annual general meeting on April 3, 2023

Adnoc Drilling Company on Tuesday announced that its board of directors recommends a final dividend payment of $341.25 million for 2022, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

In its first full year since listing in 2021, the company has delivered enhanced shareholder returns with a total 2022 dividend of $682.5 million.

Adnoc Drilling’s dividend policy is progressive, reflecting robust underlying cash flow, and the annual distribution is expected to grow by at least five per cent per annum on a dividend per share basis over the next four years (2023-26).

Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, chief executive officer of Adnoc Drilling, said the attractive value proposition that "we offer is backed by our recently published record 2022 results", stable and predictable cash flow and a progressive dividend policy that reaffirms our ongoing commitment to shareholders.

"As we acquire and deploy new rigs, expanding our services even further, our revenue will grow along with shareholder returns.”

The company will hold it’s annual general meeting on April 3, 2023 where shareholders will be asked to consider and approve, among other things, the board’s proposal to distribute a final dividend payment for 2022 of $341.25 million. The dividend will be paid in line with the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority regulations.

Adnoc Drilling recently announced exceptional 2022 results, beating market expectations and delivering record net profit of $802 million, up 33 per cent year-on-year. Outstanding operational growth drove revenue to $2.67 billion, up 18 per cent year-on-year, with EBITDA up 18 per cent to $1.23 billion.

