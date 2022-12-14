Adnoc Drilling acquires two new jack-up rigs, accelerating business growth

The $1.9 billion figure marks the largest daily outflow since at least June, the Nansen data showed, and accounted for the majority of the $2.2 billion in etheruem-based withdrawals during the last seven days
Adnoc Drilling Company PJSC on Wednesday announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire an additional two premium high-specification Gusto MSC CJ46-X100-D design offshore jack-up drilling units. The rigs have a combined cost of $200 million.
The acquisition is part of the company's fleet expansion and growth strategy that is a key enabler of Adnoc's accelerated oil production capacity target of 5 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2027. The company has almost doubled its offshore jack-up rig fleet to 32 since early 2021, with further significant expansion expected in 2023 and beyond.
This rig purchase adds to earlier deals for a total of nine rigs signed in 2022 and four rigs acquired in 2021.
Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Seiari, chief executive officer of Adnoc Drilling, said: "The latest acquisition of these premium jack-up rigs will support our key customer, Adnoc, in its accelerated capacity target of 5 m bpd by 2027 and is yet another important step in the execution of our strategy to rapidly grow our business, significantly boost revenues and increase shareholder returns. It also cements our position as one of the world's largest jack-up rig fleet owners.
"Our objective is to be operating a total fleet of at least 122 owned rigs by 2024, and at our fleet's current, accelerated rate of growth we will easily surpass that milestone. Our rig acquisitions will deliver exceptional revenue growth with strong profitability margins."
Since listing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in October 2021, Adnoc Drilling has rapidly expanded its fleet from 95 to 108 owned rigs, as of September 30, 2022. With the addition of the latest two high-specification rigs, the company will operate one of the largest offshore jack-up fleets in the world, with plans for further growth.
As the company's new rigs progressively enter the fleet, Adnoc Drilling expects a further boost to its financial and operating performance to the benefit of its clients, shareholders and the UAE.
Adnoc Drilling continues to demonstrate strong and resilient growth combined with a sustainable and progressive dividend policy. As of today, the company has signed more than $13 billion of contracts since its IPO. From the IPO in October 2021 to the end of Q3 22, the company has delivered a total shareholder return of 53.7 per cent. In the first nine months of 2022, the company delivered revenue of $1.94 billion, a 15 per cent year-on-year increase, with $568 million in net profit, increasing 24 per cent.
The $1.9 billion figure marks the largest daily outflow since at least June, the Nansen data showed, and accounted for the majority of the $2.2 billion in etheruem-based withdrawals during the last seven days
Customers had increased trust in their bank during the Covid crisis than at the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to Boston Consulting Group
The huge order, the largest by an American carrier for this class of aircraft, marks a victory for Boeing
Bankers familiar with the matter said a request was sent to a select number of banks last week for proposals to act as joint global coordinators and bookrunners in the IPO, to join Goldman Sachs as part of a planned syndicate
Brent crude futures were up 62 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $78.61 per barrel by 1226GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 34 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $73.51
Géant, part of GMG, will bring fresh produce to customers directly sourced from local farms
The new route provides hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in the UAE
The month also saw modest increases in staffing and inventories amid slower rises in output and new orders, according to S&P Global Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index report