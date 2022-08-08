Adnoc Distribution reports Dh1.56 billion net profit in H1

Mon 8 Aug 2022

Adnoc Distribution on Monday reported a strong first half results for 2022, recording an EBITDA of Dh1.99 billion and net profits of Dh1.56 billion.

The Abu Dhabi-listed company said it witnessed year-on-year growth in total fuel volumes, up nine per cent in January-June 2022 compared to same period last year, while the company’s corporate fuel volumes recorded sustained growth with a 27 per cent year-on-year increase, underpinned by the UAE’s economic growth and driven by the new corporate fuel sales agreements confirmed last year.

The company’s non-fuel business also continued to see momentum with customer-centric initiatives, increased traffic at stations, and higher food and beverage sales, resulting in a 10 per cent increase in gross profit for H1 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

Adnoc Distribution accelerated delivering on its growth strategy throughout H1 2022, with the opening of 12 new stations in the UAE, of which four in Dubai, taking its domestic network to 472 (Dubai: 35 stations).

In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the company added 26 new stations in the first half of the year, taking its network in the Kingdom to 66. The company’s total network stands at 538 stations (as of June 30, 2022), and it remains on track to deliver its target of 60-80 new sites in 2022.

In addition, Adnoc Distribution saw the progression of its store refurbishment programme, with 5 Adnoc Oasis stores renovated in the first six months of the year. The newly refurbished stores feature fresh food, barista-brewed coffee and a wider menu selection, contributing to a year-on-year increase in gross profit from non-fuel activities.

In H1 2022, the total number of export network countries of Adnoc Distribution’s Voyager lubricants portfolio also rose to 21 markets worldwide. The company also launched the Adnoc Voyager green series, an alternative 100 per cent plant-based lubricant range for petrol and diesel engines.

Adnoc Distribution further advanced its international expansion by partnering with TotalEnergies, announcing its milestone transaction to acquire a 50 per cent stake in TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, one of the top four fuel retail operators in Egypt, for approximately Dh683 million ($185.9 million), with an additional earn-out of up to Dh63.5 ($17.3 million) (if certain conditions are satisfied). The acquisition aligns with the company’s vision to establish Adnoc Distribution as a regional fuel distribution leader. The acquisition is expected to be completed in Q1 2023, pending satisfaction of certain conditions, including customary regulatory approvals.

“In the first half of 2022, we have maintained a strong financial and operational performance while integrating cutting-edge solutions to our customer-focused offerings. We have demonstrated a healthy performance, with consistent growth and a strong balance sheet to support further growth investments and to sustain attractive capital distribution to our shareholders,"Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of Adnoc Distribution, said.

Furthermore, he said our entry into Egypt will mark a significant milestone in our company’s journey that will help unlock new earnings potential through a diversified portfolio, further contributing to our financial performance.

"Our investment in our network expansion, the launch of new products, and innovative services cater to our customers’ needs as we deliver more modern, digitally-enabled convenience in wider locations,” added Al Lamki.

“By doing so, we are able to accelerate our domestic and international growth expansion plans and deliver higher returns to our shareholders.”

The Adnoc Rewards loyalty programme, launched in 2019, recorded a milestone in H1 2022 with over one billion Adnoc Rewards points redeemed in a single calendar month. The programme now has over 1.4 million enrolled members, with 83 partners providing deals and discounts from some of the UAE’s best leisure and entertainment brands through the ADNOC Distribution app.

Adnoc Distribution’s 2022 dividend policy is set at a minimum of Dh2.57 billion, offering an annual dividend yield of 4.8 per cent (at a share price of 4.32 as of August 5, 2022). The company expects to pay a minimum of Dh1.285 billion for the first six-month dividend of 2022 (10.285 fils per share) in October of this year, followed by the second six-month dividend of 2022 (10.285 fils per share) in April 2023, subject to the discretion of the board and shareholders’ approval.

The company’s dividend policy for the years thereafter sets a dividend equal to at least 75 per cent of distributable profits. The policy recognises the company’s strong financial position and cash-flow generation ability going forward, supporting growth opportunities and sustaining attractive shareholder distribution.

Following Adnoc Distribution’s inclusion in MSCI Emerging Markets Index last year, the company’s weight in the Index further increased in May 2022. Adnoc Distribution is also included in the new blue chip FTSE ADX 15 (FADX15) Index launched as a partnership between FTSE Russell and Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). This inclusion exposes AdnocDistribution to international investors, increasing opportunities to further diversify the company’s investor base.

