Adnoc brand value rises 11% to $21.1 billion as global energy brands reach $731 billion

Adnoc's brand value rose 11 per cent to $21.1 billion in 2026, marking an increase of more than 300 per cent since 2017, according to a new report by global brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

The UAE energy company was named the Oil & Gas Brand to Watch in Brand Finance's Energy 100 2026 report, which found that the combined value of the world's 100 most valuable energy brands increased 6 per cent to $731.2 billion, compared with $688.6 billion in 2025.

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The report attributed Adnoc's brand value growth to its expansion beyond traditional oil and gas activities, international investments and efforts to strengthen its global presence.

International investments through XRG, including the acquisition of Covestro and expansion into chemicals and lower-carbon businesses, have broadened Adnoc's scale and growth opportunities, Brand Finance said.

The consultancy also highlighted Adnoc's ambitions to expand production capacity, which it said would support the company's future growth outlook.

Shell retains global lead

Shell remained the world's most valuable oil and gas brand for the 12th consecutive year, with its brand value rising 14 per cent to $51.8 billion.

Saudi Aramco retained second place, recording a 14 per cent increase in brand value to $47.3 billion, its strongest growth in four years.

PetroChina ranked third, with its brand value increasing 7 per cent to $35.7 billion.

Brand Finance said Shell's focus on liquefied natural gas and natural gas had supported its position as global energy demand continued to grow, particularly in Asia.

Aramco's performance was supported by higher production volumes, gas expansion and its growing international presence, while PetroChina benefited from a more favourable outlook for China's energy sector.

Adnoc's international expansion supports growth

Brand Finance highlighted Adnoc's diversification strategy and its growing international footprint as important factors behind the rise in brand value.

The company's investment platform XRG has expanded its exposure to international energy and chemicals markets, supporting the group's efforts to diversify its portfolio.

The report said Adnoc's combination of international expansion, production ambitions and sustained brand value growth positioned it to strengthen its brand further.

Energy brands gain value as AI drives electricity demand

The world's 50 most valuable oil and gas brands recorded a combined brand value of $468.9 billion, up 6 per cent year on year.

The 50 leading utilities brands accounted for the remaining $262.3 billion, representing annual growth of 7 per cent.

Brand Finance said the growth reflected changing investment priorities, with capital increasingly directed towards regions experiencing stronger energy demand, infrastructure expansion and supportive industrial policies.

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data centres is also increasing demand for electricity, encouraging investment in power generation, transmission networks, energy storage and grid infrastructure.

State Grid leads utilities ranking

State Grid Corporation of China retained its position as the world's most valuable utilities brand, with its brand value rising 20 per cent to $102.4 billion.

The company also ranked as the strongest utilities brand, recording a Brand Strength Index score of 92.9 out of 100 and an AAA+ rating.

France's EDF ranked second by utilities brand value, rising 19 per cent to $16.5 billion, followed by Italy's Enel, which gained 13 per cent to $12.1 billion.

Italy's Edison emerged as the fastest-growing utilities brand, recording a 33 per cent increase in brand value to $1.9 billion.

Saudi Energy, formerly Saudi Electricity Company, was named a Utilities Brand to Watch after its brand value increased 25 per cent to $2.4 billion.

Renewable fuels support brand growth

Finland's Neste emerged as the fastest-growing oil and gas brand, with its brand value increasing 17 per cent to $3.5 billion.

Brand Finance attributed the increase to the company's positioning in renewable fuels, including renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, alongside continued investment in production capacity.

In the oil and gas brand strength ranking, Shell retained first place with a score of 83.9 out of 100, followed by Malaysia's Petronas at 83.5 and France's TotalEnergies at 82.4.

The report highlighted how energy companies are adapting their strategies as global demand, investment priorities and the role of electricity infrastructure continue to evolve.