- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Adnoc awards $744m deal for Belbazem block
The Belbazem block consists of three so-called marginal offshore fields; Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal, and Umm Al Dholou.
The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) announced the award of a $744 million (Dh2.73 billion) contract for the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block, underscoring its drive to unlock and maximise value from all of Abu Dhabi’s fields as it expands its oil production capacity to five million barrels per day (mmbpd) by 2030.
Located 120 kilometers northwest of Abu Dhabi city, the Belbazem Block consists of three so-called marginal offshore fields; Belbazem, Umm Al Salsal, and Umm Al Dholou.
Al Yasat Petroleum Operations Company Ltd (Al Yasat), ADNOC’s subsidiary and joint venture (JV) with China National Petroleum Corporation, awarded the engineering, procurement and construction) contract to the National Petroleum Construction Company.
Yaser Saeed Almazrouei, ADNOC Upstream Executive Director, said: “We are very pleased to commence the full field development of the Belbazem Offshore Block, together with our strategic partner CNPC. This award demonstrates our commitment to maximise value from all of Abu Dhabi’s hydrocarbon resources.” — business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Adnoc awards $744m deal for Belbazem block
The Belbazem block consists of three so-called marginal offshore... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Flydubai asks all staff on unpaid leave to resume ...
The airline had worked with banks to provide loan relief or deferment ... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Book ticket, fly out; you'll be charged when...
If the flight is cancelled or delayed by more than three hours,... READ MORE
-
Business
Aldar launches ‘Noya Luma’ on Yas...
Prices start from Dh2.41 million and sales commence on May 29 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi govt eases restrictions on workplace...
It was in February that a reduction in attendance to 30 per cent... READ MORE
-
Aviation
Book ticket, fly out; you'll be charged when...
If the flight is cancelled or delayed by more than three hours,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE events open only to Covid-vaccinated residents
They must also have a negative Covid PCR test result. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Will CBSE Grade 12 exams begin from July 15?
It’s also being anticipated that the results will be declared... READ MORE