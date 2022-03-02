Adnic to start its UAE National Training Programme “Emkanati”

Adnic is a firm supporter of the UAE government’s strategy to promote Emiratisation

The UAE National Talent Development Programme will help build a strong pipeline of insurance leaders

Wed 2 Mar 2022

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic), a regional multi-line insurance provider for corporates and individuals in the UAE, has launched a new UAE National Training programme ‘Emkanati’, in line with company’s Emiratisation strategy.

As part of ‘Emkanati’, UAE national employees have been selected to undergo a training in Adnic’s business underwriting divisions.

The programme is inspired and aligned with ‘Nafis’, the federal government programme which aims to hire and empower Emirati talent in the private sector. Adnic is a firm supporter of the UAE government’s strategy to promote Emiratisation.

Adnic is working towards enhancing the skills of its workforce to ensure they develop essential technical, behavioural and leadership skills required in their current and future roles. The programme will focus on hiring and developing new Emirati Talent in the company’s business divisions, which will open the door for Emiratis to become the industry’s future business leaders.

Ahmad Idris, CEO at Adnic, said: “As one of the leaders in the UAE insurance sector, we rely on the brightest minds to enable us to meet the current and future expectations of our industry. We are also a strong supporter of federal and local government objectives to build a robust, diversified and highly competitive economy. Across our business, our local talent plays an integral role in delivering solutions and expertise to our customers. Looking ahead, we believe the UAE National Talent Development Programme will help us build a strong pipeline of insurance leaders who will become responsible for ushering our business into the next 50 years and beyond.”

Husam Mansour, SVP of Human Resources and Business Support, said: “In line with our HR strategy, we are proud to introduce ‘Emkanati’ programme, which is a stepping stone for our new UAE nationals employees to start their career in the insurance industry. This programme was developed in line with our plans to contribute towards empowering Emirati talents in our company and in the private sector. Our programme is presented in coordination with the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratization team, and the ‘Nafis’ programme to enable a new generation of empowered local talent in the private sector with the required skills and competencies.”

The first cohort have started their career development journey at Adnic on March 1, 2022.

