Adnic shareholders approve cash dividends of 47% for 2025

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic), one of the leading regional multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals, has approved the distribution of 47 per cent cash dividends (Dh0.47 per share, implying total cash dividends of Dh267.9 million) for the financial year ended 31 December 2025, after concluding its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday.

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Saif Al-Nahyan, Chairman of Adnic, said: “Adnic delivered another year of strong performance in 2025, reflecting the resilience of our business model and disciplined growth strategy. Our results highlight our ability to create sustainable value while maintaining financial strength. During the year, we strengthened our alignment with national priorities through initiatives such as our partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, supporting financial security and community wellbeing. We were also honoured at the Nafis Award Ceremony – Third Cycle (2024–2025), receiving first place in our category within the insurance sector and the Gold Category Award for excellence in Emiratisation. The proposed dividend distribution underscores our continued commitment to delivering consistent returns to our shareholders.”

Charalampos Mylonas, CEO of Adnic, said: “Adnic delivered strong financial results in 2025, with profit before tax increasing by 14.3 per cent to Dh533.1 million and total insurance revenue rising to Dh8.3 billion. Net insurance service results and investment income also recorded solid growth, reflecting the underlying strength of our business model and disciplined execution. During 2025, we progressed a number of strategic initiatives aligned with our growth, diversification, and national development priorities. Furthermore, at a consolidated Group level Solvency Ratio exceeded 200 per centhighlighting Adnic’s excellent long term financial health outlook and its ultimate ability to fulfil its obligations towards customers and business partners. Looking ahead, we remain focused on technical excellence, market leading analytical capabilities, innovation, digital advancement, and sustainable growth to deliver long-term value for our stakeholders.”