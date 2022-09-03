Adnic ratings reaffirmed by AM Best

Total net profits for Dubai’s banking sector rose by $621.5 million in Q2-2022 to reach $1.8 billion, up from $1.2 billion in Q2- 2021.
Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic), one of the leading multi-line insurance providers for corporates and individuals in the gulf, had its ratings reaffirmed at a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) and a long-term issuer credit rating of “a” (Excellent), both with a stable outlook by ratings agency AM Best.
The rating reflects Adnic’s balance sheet strength, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.
Ahmad Idris, Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic), said: “AM Best’s rating underscores Adnic’s strong capitalisation, financial flexibility and steady earnings and business growth over many years. Adnic’s disciplined underwriting approach has contributed to our consistent track record of double digit Return on Equity. As we celebrate our 50th year of operations in 2022, Adnic will continue to maintain its competitive advantage through a clear strategy, underwriting discipline, operational excellence and a diversified investment portfolio.”
More than 25 per cent of the new companies registered in the free zone belonged to the retail and general trading segment, the highest representation in Jafza.
The Ras Al Khaimah plant has bagged orders for 1,400 school buses from major fleet operators in the UAE.
Over 75% of the award value could flow back into the UAE economy under Adnoc’s In-Country Value programme
The facility, the Ammonia-7 project, will cost $1.156 billion to build and capture and sequester 1.5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide a year through the manufacturing process.
This is the first time, according to a Bloomberg report, that an Asian has made to the list of the top three wealthiest people in the world.