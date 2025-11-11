Adnic posts 15%  profit surge as strategic partnerships drive growth

Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic) has reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2025, underpinned by sustained growth across its core business segments and a series of strategic partnerships aimed at expanding services and strengthening its market position.

The insurer, one of the UAE’s leading multi-line providers for corporates and individuals, recorded a net profit before tax of Dh395 million, an increase of 15.3 per cent compared to the same period last year. Gross written premiums rose by 17.4 per cent year on year to Dh7.21 billion, reflecting broad-based performance across all business lines. Adnic also maintained a combined ratio of 93.2 per cent, highlighting strong underwriting discipline and operational efficiency.

A major highlight of the third quarter was Adnic’s new long-term partnership with Allianz Trade in the Middle East, designed to expand access to Trade Credit Insurance for UAE businesses. The collaboration combines Adnic’s local expertise with Allianz Trade’s global capabilities in credit risk management, enabling businesses to better protect cash flows, mitigate payment default risks, and pursue growth with greater confidence.

Aligned with the UAE’s strategy to build an innovation-driven economy, Adnic has continued to invest in the responsible integration of artificial intelligence across its operations. These efforts aim to improve efficiency, streamline processes, and enhance the overall customer experience.

In addition to its business expansion, Adnic strengthened its social impact initiatives through a partnership with the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP). The agreement provides specialized life insurance solutions for eligible UAE nationals, promoting financial security and supporting national housing priorities.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Saif Al Nahyan, Chairman of Adnic, said the company’s solid performance underscored the resilience of its business model and the success of its growth strategy. “Adnic’s strong results for the first nine months of 2025 reflect our commitment to sustainable value creation and prudent risk management. We continue to reinforce our role as a key enabler of the UAE’s economic growth,” he said.

Charalampos Mylonas, chief executive officer of Adnic, said the results demonstrated the company’s continued focus on innovation and customer-centric growth. “Our partnership with Allianz Trade marks an important milestone in expanding our specialized offerings, while our digital transformation efforts continue to enhance operational efficiency and customer satisfaction,” he said.

For the first nine months of 2025, Adnic’s total insurance revenue reached Dh6.1 billion, up 16.1 per cent year on year. The net insurance service result rose by 23.9 per cent to Dh382.3 million, while investment income increased by 10.4 per cent to Dh223.3 million. Profit after tax stood at Dh354.7 million. As of 30 September 2025, total assets reached Dh10.6 billion, and shareholders’ equity stood at Dh3.6 billion.