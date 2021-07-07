Adnic, Ajman Free Zone partner to provide health insurance scheme
The agreement was signed by Alya Al Tamimi, vice-president - Branches and Direct Sales of Adnic and Ali AlSuwaidi, director-general of Ajman Free Zone.
Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (Adnic), a leading regional multi-line insurance provider for both corporate and individual customers, has partnered with Ajman Free Zone (AFZ) to provide health insurance plans for registered investors and entities.
Ahmad Idris, CEO of Adnic, said: “We are delighted to support Ajman Free Zone in its efforts to provide exceptional benefits to entities and individuals. The agreement will provide access to tailored health insurance schemes that will be an added benefit contributing to the free zone’s ever-growing success. This partnership entrusts Adnic to serve as a key touch point to all insurance related services, and we look forward to acknowledge that trust by providing an exceptional experience to all.”
The agreement was signed by Alya Al Tamimi, vice-president - Branches and Direct Sales of Adnic and Ali AlSuwaidi, director-general of Ajman Free Zone.
Under the agreement, AFZ registrants will benefit from a variety of exclusive pre-underwritten plans tailor made to their needs without the need to submit an individual application form, delivering a seamless customer journey experience. The free zone is home to more than 9,000 companies, investors, and entrepreneurs from over 160 countries.
Al Suwaidi said: “At Ajman Free Zone, we hold the healthcare sector in high regard, given its contribution not only to our economy, but also to our society. We are pleased with this strategic partnership with Adnic, especially since healthcare is one of the most vital sectors that continue to be a priority in our present and future goals. This achievement, in line with customer welfare as a focus value of AFZ, will empower us to offer more value-added services to our esteemed partners. AFZ is always committed to collaborating with the best industry players and expanding our already-existing partnerships to offer more efficient services and an attractive environment for the health and happiness of investors, companies, customers, and employees.”
— business@khaleejtimes.com
-
Global Business
Amid Delta scare, EU forecasts higher growth in...
Estimates based on the assumption that there will be a further easing ... READ MORE
-
Business
Covid-19: New wave of GCC bank mergers gathering...
Lenders grappling with the economic fallout of the pandemic. READ MORE
-
Energy
Dewa completes over 84% of 4th phase of H-Station ...
The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has completed 84.52... READ MORE
-
Corporate
China fines Internet giants in anti-monopoly cases
Beijing worried about the dominance of its biggest Web firms, which... READ MORE
-
News
UAE reports 1,513 cases, 1,489 recoveries, 4...
More than 59.6 million PCR tests have been carried out across the... READ MORE
-
News
Video: Deepest diving swimming pool in the world...
Dubai's Crown Prince has invited adventurers to experience the pool,... READ MORE
-
News
Eid Al Adha: Try to sight Zul Hijjah moon on...
Saudi Arabia supreme court urges anyone who spots the moon to inform... READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Triplets granted university scholarships by...
The sisters of Jordanian nationality studied at Al Hikma Private... READ MORE
News
UAE Golden Visa: 24x7 service launched in Dubai
7 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says